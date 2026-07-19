27 Barmm areas under 'red', 'orange' concern

TWENTY-SEVEN areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) have been placed under the "red" category among Areas of Concern, while another 27 areas are under the "orange" category ahead of the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

There are also 39 areas under the "yellow" category tagged by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) while another 15 areas are in the "green" category.

Broken down by areas in the "red" category, 21 are in Lanao del Sur, three in Maguindanao del Sur, and one area each in Basilan, Maguindanao del Norte, and in the Special Geographic Area (SGA).

There are also 14 in Maguindanao del Sur, five in Lanao del Sur, three each in Maguindanao del Norte and SGA, and two in Basilan placed under the "orange" category.

Under the Comelec classification, "green" refers to areas with no security concerns, or are relatively peaceful and orderly.

Considered as "yellow" areas are those with occurrence of suspected election-related incidents in the last two elections provided there was no participation of domestic terror groups; existence of intense partisan political rivalry with no participation of domestic terror groups; possible employment of partisan armed groups by candidates in the area; occurrence of politically motivated incidents in the current election period provided there is no participation of domestic terror groups; or the area has been previously declared under Comelec Control.

Classified as under "orange" category are areas with a combination of two or more factors under Category Yellow; or there is serious armed threats posed by the communist terrorist groups, and other analogous threat groups declared by competent authority.

As for the "red" category, the Comelec said these are areas with existence of one or more factors described under Category Yellow, together with serious armed threats posed by communist terrorist groups, and other analogous threat groups declared by competent authority under Category Orange; or declaration by other government agencies concerned that one of the grounds for the declaration of Comelec control exists.

In a related development, the Comelec said there is no area in the Bangsamoro that is already under consideration to be placed under "Comelec control."

"There is none for now," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a phone interview.

To note, any political division, subdivision, unit, or area may be placed under "Comelec control" when the peace and order situation in the area may affect the conduct of the elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)