27 deaths recorded due to habagat

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 27 deaths related to the onslaught of the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2026, PNP said the Ilocos Region recorded two fatalities; seven in Calabarzon; 15 in Cordillera Administrative Regions (CAR); and one in Negros Occidental.

Of the fatalities, 15 died due to landslides; six due to drowning; two due to rockslide; and the others due to electrocution and a fallen tree.

The PNP also recorded 18 injured individuals and two others missing due to the effects of habagat.

In a report, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said 1,450,747 families or over five million individuals are effected by the onslaught of habagat in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Cordilleras, Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The OCD said P734,107,354 worth of assistance have been provided to the affected individuals.

The effects of habagat have resulted in massive flooding as well as landslides in affected areas, according to the OCD.

The OCD said damage to infrastructure was estimated at P3,448,647,496.08 while P689,662,315.47 for the agriculture sector.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) which is affecting habagat, bringing heavy rainshowers across Luzon.

The weather bureau said the LPA has a medium chance of turning into a typhoon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)