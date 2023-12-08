27 Israel OFWs set for repatriation on December 11

IN ITS continuing efforts to safely bring home overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to repatriate on Monday, December 11, 2023, 27 additional OFWs from war-torn Israel.

In an advisory, the DMW said the 11th batch of repatriated OFWs from Israel is arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Monday via Etihad Airways flight EY424.

"This latest group of returning OFWs from Israel, 27 in all, is composed of 25 caregivers and 2 hotel workers," said the DMW.

At present, a total of 335 OFWs have already been repatriated, through 10 batches, from the war-torn state.

In a previous interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Philippine government will remain open to requests for repatriation from OFWs based in Israel.

"We are not putting a timeline to this since we don't know yet when will this end," said Cacdac in a previous interview. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)