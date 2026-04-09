28 Barmm sectoral groups eye registration

TWENTY-EIGHT groups from different sectors have sought registration with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs) to participate in the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

The Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO) list shows the Traditional Leader Sector has the most applicants with 11. These are the Royal Sultanate of Langkong, Iranun Sultanate League of the Philippines, UBJP Traditional Leader Sector Wing, Datu sa Kabuntalan sa Maguindanaw Royal Descendants Association, Royal Sultanate of Eastern Unayan, Royal House of the Sultanate of Pagayawan, Royal House of the Sultanate of Marawi, BGC Traditional Leader Sector, Royal Sultanate of Malungon, Dungon Traditional Leaders Organization, and BFP Traditional Leaders.

Six Women Sector organizations applied: UBJP Women Sectoral Wing, BGC Women Sector, BAPA Sectoral Wing for Women, League OG Bangsamoro Islamic Advocate Association, BFP Women Sector, and Tawi-Tawi Provincial Women’s Council. Three Youth Sector organizations submitted applications: UBJP Youth Sectoral Wing, BGC Youth Sector, and BFP Youth.

Five Settler Community Sector organizations applied: Christian Settler for Peace, Settlers Organization for Peace and Development, UBJP Settler Communities Sectoral Wing, BGC Settler Communities Sector, and BFP Settler Communities. Three Ulama Sectors filed applications: UBJP Ulama Sectoral Wing, BGC Ulama Sector, and BFP Ulama Sector.

The BPE will elect six PSO seats: two for Settler Communities and one each for Women, Youth, Traditional Leaders, and Ulama. An Inter-Tribal Convention will choose two seats for Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples.

The Comelec said 16 organizations applied for accreditation as Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) by the April 6 deadline.

Applicants include the Bangsamoro Party, United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-Peoples Party, Bangsamoro People’s Democratic Party, Best Party, Progresibong Bangsamoro Party, Bangsamoro People’s Party, and Mahardika.

Other applicants are the Bangsamoro Federalist Party, Barmm Grand Coalition, Al Ittihad - Ungaya sa Kawagib Nu Bangsamoro, Moro Ako Party, People’s Consultative Mushawara Party, Partido Bangon Bangsamoro, Indigenous Settlers Sama and Minorities Alliance Party, and Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo.

The BPE will elect 40 RPPP representatives through proportional representation.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc will resolve the RPPP and PSO registration petitions in April.

"We can resolve them until before the end of April," Garcia said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)