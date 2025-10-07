280 health centers inactive, admits Herbosa

ALMOST 300 health centers were found to be non-operational despite the Department of Health (DOH) fully funding their establishment.

In an interview, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said only 30 percent or 120 health centers are found to be operational.

"I’m saddened na nireport sa akin na 30 percent of completed health centers lang are functional," said Herbosa.

"Apparently, parang 70 percent out of 400 health facilities ang nakatengga," he added.

Because of this, the health chief said he is looking for ways on how to turn them functional.

"My idea is not to blame people. I want to make them functional," said Herbosa.

One way to do so, he said, is by deploying medical personnel of the DOH to the local government units.

"Meron kaming national health workforce support system, at Doctor to the Barrios na baka iredirect ko don," said Herbosa.

Earlier, reports came out that hundreds of health centers established by the DOH were found to be non-operational, mostly due to the lack of health workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)