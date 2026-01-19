2.8M Mindanao kids eyed for measles vaccine

CLOSE to three million children in Mindanao are being targeted by the Department of Health (DOH) for the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) in the region.

In a press briefing during the launch of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) in General Santos City, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Monday, January 19, 2026, said they are looking to jab 2.8 million children aged 6 to 59 months.

"We are targeting to vaccinate 2.8 million children in this part of the country," said Herbosa.

He said Mindanao was chosen as site of Phase 1 of the MR-SIA campaign since there is a high number of measles cases in the region based on 2025 data.

"There are about 5,159 measles cases nationwide, and 2,172 of these cases, or 42 percent, were from Mindanao," said Herbosa.

The health chief attributed the high cases to the equally high number of unvaccinated kids in Mindanao.

"There are many measles cases since many are unvaccinated there," said Herbosa.

On Monday, the DOH launched Phase 1 of the MR-SIA, which will run until February 13, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)