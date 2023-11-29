2nd Filipino hostage released in Israel

A FILIPINO-ISRAELI woman arrived in Israel after being released by Hamas Tuesday night, November 28, 2023, as part of a group of 12 hostages, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on social media early Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Noralyn Babadilla was the second of two Filipinos released from captivity in Gaza during the truce in the Israel-Hamas war. On November 24, Filipino national Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco was also freed by the Hamas.

With Babadilla’s release, “all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for,” wrote Marcos.

Babadilla, who lived in Israel and worked as a caregiver, was visiting friends in Kibbutz Nirim with her husband during Hamas’ October 7 attack, the Israeli embassy in Manila said in a statement.

Her husband, Gideon Babani, was killed during the attack, and Babadilla was taken hostage.

Marcos thanked Israel for facilitating Babadilla's release, and thanked Egypt and Qatar “for their crucial role in this process over the past several weeks.”

He said he has entrusted the Philippine Embassy officials in Tel Aviv to attend to the needs of Babadilla in coordination with the Israeli authorities. (AP/LMY)