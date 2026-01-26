2nd impeachment raps filed vs Marcos

A SECOND impeachment complaint was filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. before the House of Representatives on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The complaint was filed by the Makabayan coalition, led by ACT Teachers Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio and Bayan president Renato Reyes.

The fresh complaint, which came a week after the first impeachment raps were filed against Marcos, was based on alleged betrayal of public trust stemming from the misuse of public funds, particularly in the implementation of flood control projects.

It accused Marcos of committing three impeachable acts, including the adoption of the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) Parametric Formula in allocating infrastructure projects that allegedly led to “ghost,” substandard, and overpriced flood mitigation projects.

The coalition earlier tried but failed to file the impeachment complaint due to the absence of House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil, the only official authorized to receive it.

The first impeachment complaint against Marcos was filed on January 19, involving six grounds, including the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the President’s purported accountability in anomalous flood control projects, irregularities in the national budget, and his alleged drug addiction.

Meanwhile, in a statement, House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos III vowed to recuse himself from discussions on the impeachment of his father to safeguard the chamber’s integrity.

He said the institution must be allowed to discharge its constitutional duties without any shadow of personal interest.

“My recusal ensures that no question may be raised about the fairness, objectivity, or legitimacy of the process, and that the focus remains where it properly belongs—on the Constitution, the facts, and the rule of law,” he said.

“While I am fully aware that the Rules of the House do not require my inhibition, and while I remain confident in the independence and professionalism of my colleagues, I recognize that leadership sometimes calls for restraint rather than participation. In moments that test institutions, perception matters as much as procedure,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)