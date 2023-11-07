2nd lowest monthly inflation for 2023 recorded in October

THE Philippines’ inflation rate slowed down to 4.9 percent in October 2023, the second lowest monthly inflation for this year so far, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The PSA said the headline inflation in October was 1.2 percent lower than the inflation rate in September which was at 6.1 percent and also much lower than the 7.7 percent in the same month in 2022.

This makes the year-to-date inflation rate at 6.4 percent, still far above the government’s ceiling of two to four percent.

The PSA said the downtrend in the overall inflation in October was due to the slower year-on-year increase in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 7.0 percent from 9.7 percent during the month prior, as well as restaurants and accommodation services from 7.1 percent inflation down to 6.3 percent.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 53.7 percent share or 2.6 percentage points to the headline inflation; restaurants and accommodation services with 12.3 percent share or 0.6 percentage point; and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 11.3 percent share or 0.6 percentage point.

The PSA noted slower annual increases in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco from 9.8 percent inflation down to 9.3 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent; health from 4.1 percent to 4.0 percent; transport from 1.2 percent to 1.0 percent; recreation, sport and culture, from 5.1 percent to 5.0 percent; and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent.

It recorded a faster inflation rate on clothing and footwear, from 4.7 percent in September to 4.8 percent in October; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent; and information and communication from .6 percent to .8 percent.

“Education services retained its previous month’s annual increase, while the financial services index remained at zero percent annual rate during the month,” the PSA said.

For food, the inflation deceleration was influenced by the lower annual growth of vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses at 11.9 percent from 29.6 percent as well as of rice from 17.9 percent to 13.2 percent in October 2023.

Lower year-on-year growth rates were noted in the indices of flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals; meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals; fish and other seafood; sugar, confectionery and desserts; and ready-made food and other food products.

“In addition, corn index recorded an annual decrease of 2.4 percent during the month from an annual growth rate of 1.6 percent in September 2023, while oils and fats index decreased further at 2.5 percent annual drop in October 2023 from 1.3 percent annual decline in the previous month,” the PSA said.

“Meanwhile, compared with their previous month’s inflation rates, higher year-on-year growth rates were observed in the indices of milk, other dairy products and eggs at 7.5 percent during the month from 7.3 percent in September 2023, and fruits and nuts at 13.5 percent in October 2023 from 11.6 percent in the previous month,” it added.

The food group with high contribution in food inflation were cereals and cereal products, which includes rice, corn, flour, bread and other bakery products; vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses; and fish and other seafood.

In a statement, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan assured the public that the government would continue assisting the most vulnerable sectors as El Niño is expected to linger until mid-2024.

“As inflation eases, it is crucial to continue monitoring the prices of commodities, particularly food, transportation, and energy, amid global challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties and El Niño,” he said.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Food Stamp Program (FSP) is in line with the administration’s bid to provide assistance to the vulnerable sector.

Balisacan said the Economic Development Group (EDG) also recommended extending the reduced tariff rates for Most Favored Nation under EO 10 (s. 2022) until the end of 2024, subject to midyear review.

He, however, attributed the rice inflation deceleration to the onset of peak harvest and import arrivals.

“The stable supply of vegetables as harvest season comes likewise resulted in a slower inflation rate of the commodity,” Balisacan said.

“While we are providing short-term measures to address effects of inflation through subsidies and importation, we also need to address long-standing challenges in agriculture and food supply chain and help our local farmers boost their productivity and resilience through investment in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)