3 bettors bag jackpots in separate Lotto draws

MANILA – Three bettors from Laguna, Bulacan, and Metro Manila became instant multimillionaires after Thursday night's Super Lotto 6/49 and Lotto 6/42 draws.

In an advisory Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said two winners — one in Los Baños, Laguna and one in Quirino Highway, Bulacan — correctly guessed the winning combination of 09-11-30-12-24-26 in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw and will split the PHP104,548,763.10 total cash prize.

Meanwhile, 100 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 4,479 will get PHP1,200 each for four correct digits; and 55,636 will settle for PHP50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

On the other hand, a bettor from Proj. 7, Quezon City guessed the winning combination 29-32-13-17-11-09 in the Lotto 6/42 draw, with a total prize of PHP10,042,884.60.

The PCSO said 39 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,585 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 26,064 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)