3 bodies retrieved in ongoing ops for sunken Trisha Kerstin 3

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) retrieved three more bodies in the ongoing search and rescue operations (SAR) for the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said the joint SAR team, composed of government agencies, local government units and fisherfolk volunteers, recovered two bodies from Baluk-Baluk Island and one from Lantawan Island in Basilan province.

The bodies will be transported to Zamboanga City for identification and disposition.

"The total number of fatalities has risen to 39, while the survivor count remains at 316," the PCG said.

The ship was carrying a total of 332 passengers and 277 crew members when it departed from the Port of Zamboanga City at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 25 and was headed to Jolo, Sulu. (PNA)