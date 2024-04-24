3 centenarians get P100,000 cash gift from Taguig City Government

Under City Ordinance 25, the City of Taguig gives centenarians their annual cash gift to honor them and their contribution to the communities.

It is on top of the Centenarians Act of 2016, which provides P100,000 cash gifts to senior citizens upon reaching 100 years old.

Apart from the P100,000 birthday cash gift, senior citizens in Taguig also receive yearly birthday cash gifts ranging from P3,000 to P10,000 depending on their age bracket.

"Kalakip ng ating hangarin na maging isang ganap na Transformative, Lively, and Caring City ay ang kagustuhan nating maipadama ang tunay na TLC (Tender love and care) sa ating mga senior citizens dito sa Taguig,” Cayetano said.

They also enjoy free health services, including regular medical check-ups, and wellness programs tailored specifically for seniors.

Taguig City has also established the Taguig Center for the Elderly, the first-ever wellness hub for senior citizens in the country.

A five-story building in Barangay North Signal with free amenities like a therapy pool, sauna, massage room, gym, yoga, ballroom area, cinema, rooftop garden, clinic and multipurpose hall and recreational area also offers rest and relaxation to all seniors in Taguig.

The City provides essential mobility aids such as wheelchairs, canes, and other assistive devices.

They also have access to free physical therapy and nursing care delivered directly to their homes, along with free maintenance medications for diabetes, asthma, and hypertension.

These facilities and other aids are aimed to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens in the city. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)