3 cops sacked for 'tampering' with CCTV during Manila POGO raid

MANILA – Three officers of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) were relieved from their posts following the raid at an alleged scam hub inside the Century Peak Tower in Manila on Oct. 29.

In a statement Tuesday, ACG chief Maj. Gen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga said he directed the immediate relief of the officers and a probe into their alleged tampering of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the building during a post-raid investigation on Oct. 31.

Reports said the three moved and covered the CCTV in a hallway to prevent them from being seen while walking shirtless due to the extreme heat inside the building.

The building's elevator and air conditioning systems were intentionally turned off, forcing the raiding team to walk all the way to the 23rd floor, where the purported Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub is located.

"The PNP ACG is concerned about the welfare of the police officers, but we take this incident very seriously and will not tolerate such actions. Sanctions will be imposed if these police officers are found liable," said Cariaga.

He said the three are facing administrative proceedings and are under the jurisdiction of the Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (PHAS) of the ACG.

The Century Peak Tower raid was conducted two days before the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), led by Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, and the PNP Special Action Force and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group shut down Central One Bataan PH, Inc. at CentroPark in Bagac, Bataan on the strength of a search warrant issued by a Malolos, Bulacan court.

The PAOCC said Central One was a scam and gaming hub masquerading as a business process outsourcing firm.

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia denied the “absurd and unfounded” allegations of extortion hurled against him and 14 other officers.

“I will not tolerate any wrongdoing within our ranks, and I firmly urge the accusers to substantiate their claims in the proper forum. The NCRPO fully welcomes any investigation into this matter, as it will provide a great opportunity to prove the regularity and legality of our actions,” Hernia said in a statement.

Hernia said the NCRPO is prepared to address the allegations in the proper venue.

“I am confident that the investigation will reveal that all procedures followed were lawful and proper. The NCRPO remains steadfast in its mission to combat criminality and protect the public from fraudulent activities. We stand ready to clear our names and reinforce our dedication to integrity and service,” Hernia said.

The PAOCC disowned the operation, saying it was “flawed” because foreign suspects were reportedly released. (PNA)