3 dead as man runs amok using police car

THREE individuals were killed when a man ran amok and rammed into passersby using a police patrol vehicle in Morong, Rizal, on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024.

In an interview, Morong Police chief Major Rosalino Panlaqui said police responded to an alarm and scandal complaint in Barangay San Juan around 10 a.m.

The police brought the unruly man Jomar Carandang, 52, to the police station.

In a bid to escape, Carandang took the police mobile and drove it recklessly, hitting several passersby.

One died on the spot, while two expired while being treated in the hospital.

Panlaqui said they will seek the assistance of a professional to know if the suspect has any mental condition.

The suspect will be charged for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)