3 dead following powerful earthquake in Mindanao

THREE individuals were reported dead following the 7.8 earthquake that struck the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, June 8, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Citing reports from Police Regional Office 12 (PRO 12), PNP Public Information Office acting director Colonel Allan Rae Co said all three fatalities and four injured persons were civilians.

The local police also recorded 20 damaged structures, including two school buildings, two hospitals, 14 commercial establishments, and two residential houses.

Following the powerful earthquake, the PNP said 543 evacuation centers were activated to cater to affected families.

Co said 500 police personnel and 23 vehicles were deployed across the region to assist in response operations.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said based on initial assessment, there are reports of major damage to various infrastructure while electricity and communications are affected as well.

It said that Regions 12, 11, 9, and Bangsamoro were the most affected by the earthquake.

Currently, the NDRRMC said evacuation is ongoing in affected coastal areas following the tsunami warning issued by the Phivolcs.

“The public is advised to refrain from reentering their homes or other infrastructures, especially with signs of damage and high-rise buildings, and threat of aftershocks,” the agency said.

“Full at Red alert na rin ang ating mga Operations Center, ang ating National Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell, mga Response Clusters at Agencies, at closely coordinating na tayo sa mga LDRRMOs,” it added.

The disaster bureau said officials of the Department of National Defense, as well as the Office of the Civil Defense, are now on their way to the affected areas following the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to assess the situation and for the conduct of immediate response operations firsthand. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)