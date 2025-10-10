Manila

3 DOH emergency teams bound for quake-hit Davao

DAVAO. Authorities are monitoring the situation in the Caraga Region following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck off Davao Oriental. Disaster response teams are on alert as assessments of possible damage and aftershocks continue.
Published on

ALL three Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (Pemats) of the Department of Health (DOH) are now bound for Davao Oriental, which was hit by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake Friday morning, October 10, 2025.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the Pemats of the DOH have been promptly deployed just moments after tragedy struck Davao Oriental.

"This is part of our rapid emergency response in Davao Oriental after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake," said Herbosa.

Pemat is a self-sustaining medical assistance team that provides medical and public health services.

The three Pemats are Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Metro Manila), Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (Luzon), and Eastern Visayas Medical Center (Visayas).

"They can serve as outpatient department or set up temporary hospital tents during disasters," said Herbosa.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 quake hit Davao Oriental, with the epicentre detected some 44 kilometers northeast of Manay. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)

