3 ‘illegal miners’ arrested in Surigao del Sur

THREE individuals were arrested in an anti-illegal mining operation in Barobo, Surigao del Sur on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The joint operation, conducted by local police and personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and Monitoring and Information Assistance Center (MIAC), targeted illegal mining activities in Barangay Bahi, an upland community known for its rich natural resources but increasingly threatened by unauthorized extraction.

Authorities arrested three suspects, aged 33, 34 and 45, all residents of Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, after they failed to produce permits authorizing their mining operations.

Police also confiscated an estimated P5 million worth of equipment allegedly used in the illegal activity, including water pumps and a backhoe.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Barobo Municipal Police Station and are facing charges for alleged violation of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation demonstrates the importance of close collaboration between law enforcement, environmental agencies and local communities in safeguarding the country's natural resources.

He acknowledged the challenges of monitoring vast forestlands and protected areas but emphasized that effective enforcement depends on sustained coordination and public cooperation.

According to Nartatez, the campaign is aligned with the National Government's directive for agencies to strengthen environmental protection efforts, particularly in rural communities vulnerable to illegal logging and mining activities.

Following the successful operation, the PNP chief instructed regional directors and police commanders to further enhance coordination with the DENR in pursuing anti-illegal mining and anti-illegal logging operations nationwide.

He added that the PNP is also prepared to provide training for forest rangers and help establish stronger communication and information-sharing mechanisms to improve enforcement efforts against environmental crimes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)