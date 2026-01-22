3 immigration officials axed over Russian vlogger’s 'special treatment'

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has removed three officials from their positions following the circulation of videos showing “special treatment” of Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy during his detention, Malacañang confirmed Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Zdorovetskiy on Wednesday posted photos and videos of his stay at a jail facility on his social media pages, which led netizens to question how he was able to capture them inside or if he had special privileges.

In a press briefing, Press Secretary Claire Castro said the videos were recorded during the early stages of the vlogger’s stay at the BI Detention Facility.

Castro added that authorities confiscated several cellphones from the vlogger.

“Kung meron pa pong iba na maaaring masabi natin na nagkakaroon ng kakulangan, paiimbestigahan pa po ito at kailangan matanggal ang dapat na matanggal sa posisyon kung meron pang abuso,” Castro said.

(If there are others who may be found to have lapses, this will still be investigated, and those who have committed abuses will be removed from their positions.)

Zdorovetskiy was arrested in April 2025 and served nine months in jail after complaints were filed against him for alleged harassment and prank-related actions.

“After 290 days in the Philippines jail with rats, cockroaches, and +35 Celsius weather, I am finally free. They really tried to break me but it built me,” Zdorovetskiy wrote on his social media pages.

The vlogger also teased his followers that he would release a documentary on the incident.

“Full documentary coming soon,” Zdorovetskiy said.

Since his release, two more foreign vloggers were arrested in Dumaguete City and Quezon City after harassing Filipinos and threatening to spread HIV while in the country.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla presented the suspects to the public on Thursday, saying their arrest should serve as an example to tourists who abuse Filipino hospitality.

“Let this be an example to all the tourists. We love you all. We welcome you to the Philippines, but please do not abuse our hospitality,” Remulla said. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)