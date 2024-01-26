3 LTO employees arrested for stealing license plates

THREE employees of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) were arrested for allegedly stealing license plates from the agency’s plate making plant in Quezon City.

In a press conference on Friday, January 26, 2024, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Attorney Vigor Mendoza II said the plant’s embossers, Jenard Arida and Arjay Anasco; and warehouse staff Valeriano Nerizon were arrested on Thursday, January 25, 2023.

He said LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Militante coordinated with Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., who tapped the Philippine National Police (PNP), after receiving information that the suspects were sneaking out five license plates from the plant.

Mendoza said they identified Allan Joker Abrigo, another LTO employee as the group’s “team leader.” He is now a subject of a manhunt.

Militante said the four suspects were under a job order.

Abrigo started working with the LTO in 2018, while the others in 2019 and 2020.

He said they have been investigating the reported smuggling of license plates from the plant since last year but it was only in January 2024 that a witness, who is also an employee in the plant, stepped forward.

He said they were able to obtain CCTV footage on how the suspects brought the license plate out from the plant.