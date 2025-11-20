Discayas’ 3 luxury vehicles fetch over P38.2 million at auction

THREE out of the seven luxury vehicles recovered by the government from contractor couple Pacifico and Sarah Discaya were sold during a public auction Thursday, November 20, 2025.

During the auction led by the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the three vehicles sold were the Mercedes-Benz G500 (2019) Brabus, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022), and the Lincoln Navigator (2022).

The Mercedes-Benz G500 (2019) Brabus was sold for P15,500,000 from an initial floor price of P7,843,239.43, while the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022) was sold for P15,611,710.00 from an initial bid price of P14,104,768.00 to Simplex Industrial.

The Lincoln Navigator (2022) was sold for P7,100,000.00 from an initial bid price of P7,038,726.14 to Lestrell Jewelries.

The other vehicles included in the auction but not bought were:

Toyota Tundra (2022) – P4,994,079.00

Toyota Sequoia (2023) – P7,258,800.36

Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2023) – P45,314,391.11

Bentley Bentayga (2022) – P17,311,121.93

The BOC earlier said it expected to collect a total of P103,865,125.97 from the auction.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno assured that the proceeds of the auction will be remitted to the national treasury.

“Itong auction ay hindi lamang para makalikom tayo ng more than P110 million minimum possible proceeds from the luxury vehicles. Mas importante dito sa pera o pondong maaari nating makuha ay ang simbolismo at pagpapahalaga natin na pag ikaw ay gumawa ng mali, ikaw ay managot at ang pera ng bansa dapat mapakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan,” Nepomuceno said.

(This auction is not just for us to raise more than P110 million in minimum possible proceeds from the luxury vehicles. More important than the money or funds we can obtain is the symbolism and the value we place on the principle that if you do something wrong, you must be held accountable, and the nation’s money should benefit our people.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)