3-minute minor eruption recorded in Kanlaon Volcano

MANILA – A three-minute minor explosive eruption happened at Kanlaon Volcano's summit crater on Friday night.

It generated plume reaching 2,000 meters above the crater and drifted northwest.

"Pyroclastic density currents could be seen descending the southern upper slopes within 1 kilometer of the summit crater," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The volcano was still under Alert Level 2 (moderate level of unrest) as of posting time.

Earlier, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said ash emission is expected for Kanlaon Volcano since it is under Alert Level 2.

Ash emissions happen when there is a new release of volcanic gas and pressure.

Residents nearby were advised to close their windows and doors during an ashfall event. Placing a damp towel or cloth on window or door openings was also recommended.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone must be prohibited due to risk of sudden explosions, pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls and exposure to harmful volcanic gases.

Residents were also reminded that heavy rainfall could generate lahars or sediment-laden streamflows in rivers and drainages surrounding the volcano. (PNA)