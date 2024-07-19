3 nabbed, 9 rescued in kidney trafficking bust

THE National Bureau of Investigation in the National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) announced the arrest of three individuals and rescue of nine victims in a kidney trafficking operation.

The rescue and the arrest of the alleged perpetrators, namely, Angela Atayde, Marichu Lomibao, and Dannel Sicat, were carried out on July 11, 2024 by NCR operatives in collaboration with social workers from the San Jose del Monte (SJDM) City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The NBI said in a statement that the victims received a total of P200,000 for their kidney through gradual deposits. They were later sent to a house in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, SJDM, Bulacan Province, where the operation was made.

One of the rescued victims said that two of the traffickers were the ones who maintain and harbor for their kidney, while their leader was identified as Allan Ligaya, a head nurse of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

The NKTI confirmed on July 16 that Ligaya was indeed its employee.

"While we confirm that the said nurse is indeed an employee of the NKTI, we would like to assure the public that the management is already conducting its own investigation on the matter," the NKTI said in a statement.

The rescued victims were handed over to the social workers at the City Social Welfare and Development Office of SJDM.

The arrested individuals were brought before the court for inquest proceedings for violating Section 4 (h) of Republic Act 11862 (Expanded Anti-Human Trafficking Act). (Fred Leander Baldos, VSU intern)