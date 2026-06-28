3 nabbed over attempted killing of Davao de Oro graduate

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested three suspects in connection with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old businessman who was shot a day after attending his college graduation in Pantukan, Davao de Oro.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a 35-year-old man, who was identified by the 29-year-old victim as the gunman, a 34-year-old dismissed policeman, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested during follow-up operations conducted by the Pantukan Municipal Police Station.

He said a manhunt operation is ongoing for another suspect.

Nartatez commended the operating team for the swift resolution of the case.

“We committed to solve this crime, and we honor that commitment by the immediate arrest of those involved. I commend all our personnel involved in this operation for a job well done,” Nartatez said.

Police said the victim had just attended his graduation ceremony after earning a degree in Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE) from Kolehiyo ng Pantukan when he was repeatedly shot while traveling along the national highway in Barangay Kingking on June 25, 2026.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds but survived the attack.

Initial investigation indicated that the shooting was allegedly motivated by personal grudge.

Authorities said investigators launched a hot pursuit operation using information gathered from the victim and witnesses, along with digital forensic analysis.

Police said the three were found inside a gray Suzuki minivan, which investigators identified as the suspected getaway vehicle.

Recovered during the operation were a .45-caliber pistol and the Suzuki minivan bearing plate number MBN 2178.

Nartatez said the arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of police investigative and operational procedures under the PNP's Enhanced Managing of Police Operations (Empo), a data-driven operational framework aimed at improving police response and visibility in communities.

The three suspects remain in police custody as investigators prepare the evidence for the filing of appropriate charges.

Police are also investigating whether the suspects were involved in an earlier shooting incident involving a relative of the victim. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)