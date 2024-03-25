3 Navy personnel hurt amid China’s continuous aggression in WPS

“So it’s really humiliating themselves in front of the world, so we will continue to do this, we will not be deterred, we will not be intimidated because it is our right and we have to protect our soldiers, our sailors there at BRP Sierra Madre,” he added.

On Saturday, March 23, Año said that Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia acted recklessly and dangerously against Philippine Coast Guard vessels and Unaizah May 4 (UM4) using water cannons, causing severe damage to the vessel and injuries to Filipinos onboard.

He did not specify the injuries sustained by the personnel but he said they were immediately given first aid in the PCG ship.

He said the actions of the Chinese disabled the UM4, prompting the BRP Sierra Madre to deploy its inflatable boats to ferry personnel to be rotated in.

The Chinese personnel, in an attempt to continue obstructing and impeding the RoRe mission, placed a floating barrier at the northwestern entrance of the lagoon of Ayungin Shoal.

Año said that despite the repeated harassment, the RoRe mission has been successful.

Año said he has requested the convening of a meeting with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and the National Security Cluster for purposes of making recommendations to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The actions of the agents of the PRC today in the waters of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) show to the Filipino people, the region, and the world that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) recognizes no reasonable or legal restraint or limitation upon its actions under international law,” he said.

“The Philippines shall continue to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly Unclos and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others. The Philippines will not be deterred -- by veiled threats or hostility -- from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of our EEZ and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate in deeds and not in words that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” he added.

The recent harassment by China to the Philippines was condemned by Philippine-ally countries, including the United States. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)