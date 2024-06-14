3 OFWs dead in Kuwait fire

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed the death of three overseas Filipino workers (OFW) due to a fire.

In a statement on Thursday evening, June 13, 2024, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino victims, all working in the same Kuwaiti construction company housed in the building that caught fire, died due to smoke inhalation.

A total of 11 OFWs were affected by the fire, with two still in critical condition and the remaining six safe and unharmed.

“(I have) instructed the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) Welfare Office to coordinate their efforts with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (PE-Kuwait) under Ambassador Jose Cabrera for the repatriation of the three workers' remains,” said Cacdac.

He said Owwa Administrator Arnell A. Ignacio is personally reaching out to all the families and relatives of the 11 OFWs.

“We are in touch with the families of all the affected OFWs, including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities. Six of them are now safe and provided with their immediate needs. We will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the OFWs and their families in this difficult time as directed by the President,” he added.

At least 49 people were killed in the fire that gutted the building serving as a housing and dormitory facility for foreign workers employed by the Kuwaiti construction company located in al-Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)