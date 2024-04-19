3 OFWs dead in UAE flooding; Owwa to repatriate remains

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said Friday, April 19, 2024, that it is working for the repatriation of the remains of the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died during the severe flooding that hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, Owwa said its office in Dubai is in coordination with their UAE counterparts for the repatriation of the bodies of the three Filipinos.

"Owwa Dubai is continuously in coordination with the UAE government for the processing of the repatriation of the remains of our late countrymen as soon as possible," said Owwa.

The agency also said that there is ongoing communication with the families of the three OFWs.

"Our Owwa Regional Welfare Offices are in contact with the families of the victims to ensure them of the provision of all the necessary assistance and support," it said.

On Thursday evening, April 18, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported the death of three OFWs in the UAE.

According to the DMW, the two females died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flooding, while the male victim died due to major injuries sustained when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole at the height of the flooding.

Last Monday, April 15, UAE was hit by the largest amount of rainfall in the past 75 years, resulting in massive flooding.

According to OWWA, it will continuously provide aid to the affected Filipino communities in UAE.

"We are currently doing relief operations for our OFWs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai that were severely affected by the flooding," it said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)