3 OFWs hurt in drone attack in Kuwait International Airport

THREE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait were among those hurt following a drone strike at the Kuwait International Airport on June 3, 2026.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said two of the Filipino victims underwent treatment for smoke inhalation while the other had several stitches in the hand and head.

“All three have been visited by our Migrant Workers Office and the Owwa. One of them was hospitalized but has been released, and two received outpatient treatments and were also released from the hospital and are recovering,” he said.

Cacdac said arrangements are being made for the immediate repatriation of the affected OFWs. He said one of them has a young child.

The agency urged Filipinos in Kuwait to take all necessary precautions not to step out of their respective residences unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

The June 3 drone attack, which struck Kuwait International Airport, caused significant damage to the airport's main passenger terminal, leaving at least one person dead and 63 others injured, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The attack was attributed by Kuwait to Iran and marked one of the most serious escalations in the Gulf since an April ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

According to the United States and regional reports, the drone strike came after US forces carried out military action against Iranian targets near Qeshm Island.

Iran said its operations were retaliation for those strikes and claimed it was targeting US military assets in the Gulf.

It denied, however, responsibility for the attack, claiming that US interceptor missiles that allegedly missed their intended targets caused the incident.

Kuwait condemned the attack as an assault on civilian infrastructure and diplomatic facilities, and subsequently lodged diplomatic protests against Iran. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)