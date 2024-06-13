3 OFWs in Kuwait hurt in fire

THREE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait were hurt in a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers early Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 11 OFWs were affected by the fire in a building in Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City that occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Cacdac said that out of the 11 affected Filipinos, three are safe and accounted for, while another three are in the hospital, including two who are in intensive care recovering from injuries

“The status of five other OFWs is still pending confirmation from hospital authorities,” he said.

Cacdac said he instructed the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Kuwait to stay in touch with hospital authorities until it can fully ascertain the status of the five unaccounted OFWs.

He also directed the MWO and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Welfare Office in Kuwait to see to the immediate needs of the six other OFWs.

At least 49 people were killed in the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)