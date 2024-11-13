3 persons implicated in American vlogger’s abduction killed

THREE individuals allegedly among those responsible for the abduction of American vlogger Elliot Eastman were killed in an encounter in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

In a report, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding identified the killed suspects as Morsid Ahod, who was listed as the seventh most wanted person at the regional level for the crime of murder, and brothers Abdul and Fahad Sahibad who are both identified as members of lawless elements.

The operation was conducted for the implementation of the arrest warrant issued against Ahod by the 9th Judicial Region, Branch 24, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said Ahod, a resident of Barangay Salipyasin, was implicated in several grave offenses, including kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and theft.

He was also suspected of being involved in the Kabasalan massacres of 2015 and 2016.

“Intelligence suggests that Ahod and the Sahibad brothers provided refuge and support to other suspects and persons of interest involved in Mr. Eastman’s abduction, enabling their evasion from authorities,” said Masauding.

Eastman was abducted by four individuals from their residence on October 17.

He was shot in the leg by the suspects as he tried to resist while being taken on a small boat.

In a phone interview, Zamboanga Peninsula Police Regional Office spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez said Abdul was among the four individuals who forcibly took Eastman while Ahod and Fahad aided the suspects in their hiding.

Galvez said that, so far, there has been no ransom demand from the suspects, nor any proof of life from the victim.

Eight identified individuals and several John Does were charged with kidnapping and serious illegal detention in relation to Eastman’s disappearance.

She said the three killed suspects were among the John Does.

Three of the identified suspects have been under police custody.

The local government has offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the victim. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)