3 Pinoy crew members of drone-hit ship still recovering

THREE Filipino crew members of the ship attacked by a drone in the Strait of Hormuz are still in the process of recovery in Oman, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the three seafarers have yet to fully recover from the drone attack of the M/V San Antonio.

"The remaining three Filipino crew members are being treated in an Omani hospital and are on the road to recovery," said Cacdac.

On the other hand, the DMW head said two more Filipino crew members of the ship are expected to be flown home within the week.

He said two more Filipino seafarers from container ship M/V San Antonio are being readied for repatriation.

"Two more Filipino crew members of the container ship M/V San Antonio, which is the drone attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last May 5th, are set to fly home this week," said Cacdac.

Last Friday, two of the seven Filipino crew members injured aboard the M/V San Antonio safely returned to the Philippines.

The DMW said the two repatriated seafarers continue to receive medical and psychological assistance until they have achieved full recovery. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)