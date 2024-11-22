3 recent typhoons affect 1M families in 8 regions

MANILA – Families affected by tropical cyclones Nika, Ofel and Pepito have now reached a total of 1,067,656 families in eight regions nationwide, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its situational update Friday.

In the same report, the agency said that the number of families are equivalent to 3,966,867 persons in 7,199 villages in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Cordillera Administrative regions.

As of this posting, 67,971 families or 244,492 persons are still being helped in 1,913 evacuation centers while 32,764 families or 116,898 individuals are being aided outside.

There were also 12 reported fatalities but only five are confirmed as of this time.

The number of injured was placed at 14 but only 11 were validated.

Reports of three alleged missing persons are undergoing validation.

Houses damaged numbered 52,987 and these were reported in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and Cordillera regions.

Of the total, 9,197 were totally damaged.

Agriculture damage was placed at PHP52,391,642.75 and infrastructure at PHP2,712,898,584.96. (PNA)