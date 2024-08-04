3 remaining Pinoys from seized Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries released

IRANIAN authorities have released the three remaining Filipino crew members of the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries that was seized in April, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac said Saturday, August 3, 2024.

In a media forum, Cacdac said the three Filipino seafarers have already returned home on Thursday, August 1.

The said vessel was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz, near the Gulf of Oman, on April 13.

Among the 25 crew members of the ship were four Filipinos. One Filipino seafarer was freed last May. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)