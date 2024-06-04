3 scenarios seen following Kanlaon’s eruption

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said they are looking into three scenarios which may occur following the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, June 3, 2024.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Ma. Antonina Bornas, chief of the Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division (VMEPD) said one of the scenarios is if monitoring parameters are sustained, phreatic and short-lived explosive eruptions may subsequently take place and produce small-magnitude hazards that will endanger areas within the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

The PDZ covers the villages of Ara-al and Yubo in La Carlota City; Sag-ang, Mansalanao, Cabagnaan, and Biaknabato, La Castellana; Minoyan, Murcia; Pula and Lumapao in Canlaon City; and Codcod in San Carlos City.

Under this scenario, alert level 2 will be maintained until such time that monitoring parameters significantly change.

Bornas said the unrest of Kanlaon Volcano is likely caused by hydrothermal processes driven by magmatic degassing deep within the volcanic edifice.

“It will be the first in 122 years if we have a magmatic eruption. We will see kaya kailangan talaga natin bantayan ang mga parameters,” she said.

She said that if seismic, ground deformation, and volcanic gas parameters worsen, magmatic eruption may become likely which will trigger the placing of Kanlaon under alert level 3.

She said the unrest under this scenario is likely being driven by stresses within the volcanic edifice produced by rising magma which may result in another eruptive activity that could generate volcanic hazards that will endanger areas within the lava flow and hazard zones delineated by Phivolcs.

The third scenario is the decline of an indication for the lowering of the alert level from 2 to 1.

The Kanlaon erupted on Monday evening, producing a 5,000-meter plume which is considered as “voluminous.” It lasted for six minutes.

The eruption was categorized as “phreatic,” a steam-driven explosion which happened when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

A total of 43 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Kanlaon following its eruption.

Ash fall was experienced in Barangay La Castellana, La Carlota City and Bago City.

Residents in the said areas along with Canlaon City, Murcia and Bacolod City also experienced sulfurous odors.

Bornas said the current extreme hot weather in the country has nothing to do with Kanlaon’s unrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)