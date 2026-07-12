3 siblings die from electrocution while trying to rescue each other

A ROUTINE household chore turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after three siblings died from electrocution while attempting to rescue one another at their apartment in Barangay Pinyahan on Friday evening, July 10, 2026.

The victims, aged 19, 15, and 12, were rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident but were declared dead.

Based on the initial investigation, the tragedy happened around 6 p.m. when one of the siblings was fixing clothes hanging on a clothesline outside their apartment.

Authorities believe the victim accidentally came into contact with a metal clothesline that had become electrically energized, prompting cries for help.

Hearing the victim's distress, the 19-year-old sibling rushed to the scene to assist, followed by the 12-year-old.

Both, however, were also electrocuted after coming into contact with the same live area.

A fourth sibling, the youngest in the family, likewise attempted to help but stopped after feeling an electric current upon touching a nearby window.

Realizing the danger, the child instead ran downstairs to seek assistance from neighbors.

Responders from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC DRRMO) arrived shortly afterward and brought the three victims to a hospital. Despite emergency efforts, all three were pronounced dead.

Initial findings by the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) indicated that the circuit breaker connected to the apartment's air-conditioning unit appeared to have been grounded, raising the possibility of an electrical fault within the building's wiring system.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the incident, including whether defective electrical wiring or the energized metal clothesline triggered the fatal electrocutions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)