3 Sunwest officials with arrest warrants only 'dummies'

CRIMINAL Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Acting Director Police Major General Robert Alexander Morico II said Monday, December 1, 2025, that three of the co-accused of a former Ako Bicol party-list representative in his graft charges are “dummy” officials of Sunwest Corporation.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Morico said two of these three officials who are known to still be in the country have already sent surrender feelers.

“We must understand na ‘yung tatlo kasi na hinahanap na nasa local, although nakita natin na mataas ang posisyon nila sa company nila, dummy lang ‘yun, so basically they do not have the money and capacity to pay for a lawyer para sa sarili nila,” Morico said.

(We must understand that the three we are looking for who are still in the country, although we see that they hold high positions in their company, are only dummies, so basically they do not have the money and the capacity to hire a lawyer for themselves.)

“But you know, there is a warrant of arrest at hindi kami makakapaghintay niyan. Kung maunahan namin silang mahuli, that's fine. So if they are listening right now... we assure them na 'yung karapatang pantao nila ay igagalang ng CIDG,” he added.

(But you know, there is a warrant of arrest and we cannot wait on that. If we get to them first and arrest them, that’s fine. So if they are listening right now… we assure them that their human rights will be respected by the CIDG.)

Of the 16 individuals who were ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan for malversation through falsification and two counts of graft over the controversial P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro, the following remain at large:

Former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co

Timojen A. Sacar – Material Engineer, DPWH-Mimaropa

Adelma Angelie D. Alcazar – President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation

Cesar X. Buenaventura – Treasurer and Member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation

Consuelo D. Aldon – Member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation

Engineer Noel Yap Cao – Member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation

Anthony L. Ngo – Member of the Board of Directors, Sunwest Corporation

Morico refused to identify which of the listed Sunwest officials were dummies.

The following are already under the custody of the CIDG:

Gerald A. Pacanan – Regional Director, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Mimaropa

Gene Ryan A. Altea – Former Assistant Regional Director, DPWH-Mimaropa; now Director of the DPWH Bureau of Maintenance

Ruben D.S. Santos Jr. – Assistant Regional Director, DPWH-Mimaropa

Dominic G. Serrano – Chief of Construction Division, DPWH-Mimaropa

Felisardo S. Casuno – Project Engineer III, DPWH-Mimaropa

Juliet C. Calvo – Chief, Maintenance Division, DPWH-Mimaropa

Lerma D. Cayco – Accountant IV, Bidding and Awards Committee, DPWH-Mimaropa

Dennis P. Abagon, former officer-in-charge of the DPWH-Mimaropa Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division and regular member of the Bidding and Awards Committee, now officer-in-charge chief of the Planning and Design Division; and Montrexis T. Tamayo, officer-in-charge of the DPWH-Mimaropa Planning and Design Division, were under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, the CIDG and NBI searched a hotel in Pasay City where two Sunwest officials were believed to be in hiding.

They, however, failed to find them there.

Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)