3 suspects in American vlogger’s abduction now under police custody

THREE alleged suspects in the abduction of American national Elliot Eastman in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte are now under police custody, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said that two of the suspects were arrested following the surrender of another over the weekend.

The three, along with three more suspects, were charged for kidnapping and serious illegal detention on October 29 before the Zamboanga regional trial court.

“It appears based on information provided to us, engaged ito sa criminal activities itong grupo na ito. It appears na dito sa tatlong identified at nasa custody ay lumalabas na sila ‘yung nag spot doon sa victim na considering na bagong mukha doon isang foreigner sila ang allegedly nagplano para kidnapping ito,” said Fajardo.

(Based on the information provided to us, this group appears to be engaged in criminal activities. It seems that among the three identified and currently in custody, they are the ones who spotted the victim, considering that they are foreigners who allegedly planned this kidnapping.)

Fajardo said one of the arrested suspects has a standing case for murder while the others are subject to arrest warrants.

However, Fajardo said the police have yet to locate Eastman, noting that the suspects are remaining tight-lipped.

“Sa ngayon ay hindi pa natin nalo-locate yung biktima at ilang araw na halos nagbahay-bahay na yung JTF at pinapakita nila yung pictures ng ating biktima. Bawat sulok particularly near the areas,” Fajardo said.

(Currently, we have not yet located the victim, and for several days now, the JTF has been going door to door, showing pictures of our victim. They are checking every corner, particularly near the areas.)

“We remain hopeful na buhay pa yung biktima, but initially, based sa tinatakbo ng investigation, ang motibo talaga ay kidnapping,” she added.

(We remain hopeful that the victim is still alive, but initially, based on the direction of the investigation, the motive is indeed kidnapping.)

Eastman was abducted by four individuals from their residence on Thursday, October 17.

He was shot in the leg by the suspects as he tried to resist while being taken on a small boat.

There was no ransom demand from the suspects.

The local government has offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the victim. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)