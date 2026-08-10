3 wage petitions filed before Western Visayas wage board

THREE wage petitions have been filed before the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-Western Visayas, with a month still remaining before the indicative start of the next minimum wage review cycle in the region.

In a statement, the Western Visayas wage board reported that three wage petitions are seeking a similar P250 increase.

“Three separate wage petitions were filed by workers’ organizations seeking a P250 increase in the regional daily minimum wage and the grant of a Cost-of-Living Allowance (Cola),” the RTWPB-Western Visayas said.

It noted that all three wage petitions cited “supervening conditions” as the basis for the proposed wage hike.

“The petitions cited supervening conditions arising from the global oil supply disruption and its adverse effects on the regional economy as grounds for the proposed wage adjustment,” the wage board said.

It added it would carefully

deliberate on the petitions, as well as the information, perspectives, and recommendations it would gather during the process.

The last wage order in Western Visayas took effect on November 19, 2025.

Calabarzon public hearings

The RTWPB-Calabarzon is set to hold back-to-back public hearings on the proposed minimum wage adjustment for workers in the region.

In a social media post, the Calabarzon wage board announced that public hearings will be held on August 25 in Laguna and August 27 in Batangas.

“The RTWPB-IV-A invites all stakeholders from the formal sector and domestic workers to participate in the upcoming public hearing on the proposed minimum wage adjustment for Region IV-A,” the Calabarzon wage board said.

The August 25 public hearing is set for 1 p.m. at Monte Vista Hotsprings and Conference Resort in Calamba City, Laguna.

Meanwhile, the August 27 public hearing is set for 1 p.m. at The Blue Sapphire Hotel in Lipa City, Batangas.

The RTWPB-IV-A urged stakeholders to participate, saying their inputs are vital to the review of the current minimum wage rate.

“This is an opportunity for workers, employers, labor organizations, business groups, and other interested stakeholders to share their views, recommendations, and position on the proposed wage adjustment,” the Calabarzon wage board said.

The last wage order in Calabarzon took effect on October 5, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)