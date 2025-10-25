3 weather systems to continue to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Three weather systems will continue to dampen parts of country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao, the Negros Island Region, and Palawan.

The same weather conditions are expected over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands due to the shear line, and over Aurora and Quezon due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or the easterlies.

The northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)