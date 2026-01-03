3 weather systems to continue to dampen most of PH

MANILA – The shear line, the northeast monsoon, and the easterlies will continue to dampen most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Palawan due to the shear line.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of the Bicol region.

The northeast monsoon will likewise bring cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

On the other hand, Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Strong to gale force winds and rough to very rough seas will be felt over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

The rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, while Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)