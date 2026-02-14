3 weather systems to continue to dampen parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line, northeast monsoon, and the easterlies will continue to bring rains to several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, and Camarines Norte will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Meanwhile, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)