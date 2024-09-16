3 weather systems to dampen most of PH

MANILA – Three weather systems, including the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, will bring rains across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the low pressure area (LPA) was last observed 375 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 400 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The LPA is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within the day and will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

PAGASA also spotted a tropical storm with international name “Pulasan” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA said Pulasan, located 2,205 km. east of southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km. per hour near the center and wind gusts of up to 80 kph, has a small chance of entering the PAR but forecast to enhance the habagat.

The northern portion of Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique and Negros Occidental will experience monsoon rains while the rest of Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Negros Island Region will have occasional rains also due to habagat.

Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms also due to southwest monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

PAGASA warned the public against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

It added that Visayas, the western section of Southern Luzon, and the western, northern, and eastern sections of Mindanao will experience winds heading southwest, and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Southern Luzon and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

