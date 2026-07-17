3,000 Filipino seafarers still 'stranded' in Persian Gulf

AROUND 3,000 Filipino seafarers continue to be "stranded" in the Persian Gulf amid the re-escalation of the hostilities in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that about 3,000 Filipino crew members are still unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Filipino seafarers are among those who were stuck due to the re-closing of the Strait of Hormuz," said the DMW.

"An estimated 3,000 crew members aboard 400 ships remain in the Persian Gulf," it added.

On the other hand, almost 4,000 Filipino crew members have been able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"A total of 3,718 Filipino seafarers were able to safely exit the said route," said the DMW.

The department assured that it is in close coordination with licensed manning agencies and owners of ships currently in the Persian Gulf.

"This is to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers. It includes ensuring that they continue to pay wages and benefits, as well as making sure they have enough food, water, medicine, and other basic necessities while they remain on their ships," said the DMW.

On Wednesday, the United States said it had launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran.

This comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz anew. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)