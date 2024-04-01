30th chief PNP installed

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed on Monday, April 1, 2024, Major General Rommel Francisco Msarbil as the 30th chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Marcos announced Marbil’s appointment during the change of command ceremony held at Camp Crame in Quezon City, a day after the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) bared the designation of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Peralta as the officer-in-charge of the PNP.

Marbil, who served as the officer-in-charge of the PNP-Directorate for Comptrollership prior to his appointment, will replace General Benjamin Acorda Jr., who reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 in December 2023.

Marcos ordered the extension of service of Acorda until the end of March 2024.

The newly appointed top cop was immediately promoted to the rank of four-star police general.

Marbil, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sambisig class of 1991, will reach the mandatory retirement age for police personnel on February 7, 2025.

In his speech, Marbil assured Marcos to work in line with his aspirations for the country.

“Ang pangarap ko ay pangarap niyo rin. Matatag na ekonomiya, maayos na Lipunan, at maayos na kapulisan. Yan po ang unang kataga na sinabi ng ating Presidente during the inauguration. Ang masasabi ko po sa inyong excellency, sir matutupad po,” he said.

(My dream is also your dream. A strong economy, a well-functioning society, and a disciplined police force. Those were the first words spoken by our President during the inauguration. What I can say to Your Excellency, sir, is that it will be fulfilled.)

“I am truly grateful to our President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for the honor you bestowed upon me today. Thank you po, Sir, for entrusting me with the significant responsibility. Thank you for your trust and confidence in me to lead the PNP and I assure you that all dedicated members of the PNP stand ready to work tirelessly with you to drive real change towards achieving the collective vision of a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

Improvenent in the PNP

Marbil vowed to ensure that under his leadership there will be both continuity and improvement, that the PNP remains effective in its job while evolving to become a modern Filipino police force for a modern Filipino society.

He said that under his leadership, the PNP will focus on three things: enhancing the quality of leadership, knowledge, and ability, as well as professionalism within the ranks; expanding its capacity to uphold the law, maintain order, and combat local and transnational crimes in all forms and manifestations; and striving to increase the public's trust in the national police agency.

“To this end, we commit to utilizing the best and innovative practices in law enforcement… We will focus on increased community satisfaction in our work as a key benchmark of our progress. We will work on enhanced partnerships with the local community because safety and order ultimately require our collaborative efforts,” said Marbil.

“I am therefore committed to ensuring that each and every member of the PNP, including future recruits, will be supported in developing, improving, and refining the skills that are needed in our line of work and for their career and progression as law enforcers,” he added.

Marbil raised the need for police officers to possess critical-thinking and problem-solving skills to address the many unique situations that arise and to become catalysts for the changes.

He said police officers should also be able to communicate with the public well, display empathy, and conduct themselves at all times responsibly, ethically, and morally.

Marbil said he will also prioritize integrating the PNP with a secured, mobile artificial intelligence-driven and real-time smart policing program and information and communication technology development roadmap in its operations, including an active drive to recruit and train a new generation of police officers and support staff with technical expertise and specialized IT skills.

“In closing, mahusay, matatag at maasahan na kapulisan (competent, resilient, and dependable police force). This is our promise and commitment to our country as we undertake the internal and external changes necessary to improve our services to you,” said Marbil.

“Expect that your PNP will do its best to safeguard the community it serves because we understand how safety, peace and order are intrinsically connected to economic growth and progress. Itataguyod natin ang isang ligtas ng Bagong Pilipinas, ligtas na tahanan at ligtas na pamayanan (We will uphold a safe New Philippines, safe homes, and safe communities),” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)