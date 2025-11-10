31 roads in 8 regions closed due to Uwan - DPWH

MANILA – A total of 31 national road sections in eight regions are impassable due to the effects of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Monday.

In a statement, Secretary Vince Dizon said he has mobilized all available resources to clear the affected roads, emphasizing the need for swift action to open routes for rescue, relief, and transportation, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

He noted that the DPWH Disaster and Incident Management Teams (DIMT) are clearing the following roads, closed as of 6 a.m. Monday:

Cordillera Administrative Region

--Apayao (Calanasan) - Ilocos Norte Road, K0633+535 (Tanglagan River), Brgy. Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao, due to high water elevation

--Kalinga-Abra Boundary Road, K0493+300, Bissong, Salegseg, Balbalan, Kalinga, due to soil/rock collapse

--Abatan-Mankayan-Cervantes Road, K0346+550-K0346+700, Pabileng, Tabio, Mankayan, Benguet, due to soil collapse

National Capital Region

--C-4 Road – corner M. Naval Street, due to flooding

--M. Naval St. – C-4 to Navotas City Hall, due to flooding

--Gov. A. Pascual Ave. – A. Leongson St. to Policarpio St.; due to flooding

Ilocos Region

--Pangasinan – Nueva Vizcaya Road, K0205+000 – K0227+416, Pangasinan, as precautionary measure

Cagayan Valley

--Cabagan - Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, K0451+462 - K0451+942, Brgy. Casibarag Norte, Cabagan, Isabela and Mozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela, due to high water elevation

--Nueva Vizcaya-Pangasinan Road, Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya, as precautionary measure

--Cagayan – Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Maguilling, Piat, Cagayan, due to high water elevation

--Basco-Mahatao – Ivana Uyugan-Imnajbu Road, K00023+500, Brgy. Imnajbu, Batanes, due to the damaged temporary road

Central Luzon

--Baler-Casiguran Road (Baler- Dinadiawan Sect), K0249+300 - K0250+700 and K0248+900 - K0248+950 sections in Brgy. Gupa, Dipaculao Aurora, due to storm surge and debris from structures

--Sagana Bridge Detour Road along Jct. Tablang – Gabaldon Road, K0140+678, Brgy. Sagana, Laur, Nueva Ecija, due to damaged detour road

Calabarzon

--Jct. MSR Old Zigzag Road, K0156+400, due to fallen trees

Bicol

--Maharlika Highway a. K0332+(-400), K0346+000, K0352+000 sections in Camarines Norte, due to uprooted trees

--Daet Airport Road, K0343+850, Camarines Norte, due to fallen electrical posts

--Daet-San Vicente-San Lorenzo Circumferential Road 1, Intermittent Sections, Camarines Norte, due to uprooted trees

--Daet-San Vicente-San Lorenzo Circumferential Road 2, Intermittent Sections, Camarines Norte, due to uprooted trees

--R. Andaya Highway, K0314+200 Brgy. Panaytayan, Ragay, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Sipocot- Cabusao Road, K0396+700, San Isidro, Sipocot, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Panganiban Road, K0438+(- 900) - K0438+500, Triangulo, Naga City, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Jct. Teres – Garchitorena Road, K0545+(-200), Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Speaker Arnulfo "Noli" Fuentebella Road, K0512+200, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Maligaya-Caramoan Road, K0562+400-K0562+700, Brgy.Tabgon, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Tigaon-Goa-San Jose-Lagonoy- Guijalo via San Vicnete Road (Tigaon-Lagonoy Section), K0497+050, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--San Rafael-Mampirao-San Jose Road, K0490+900, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Lagonoy-Presentacion Road, K0505+200, Camarines Sur, due to fallen tree

--Baao- Iriga City- Nabua Road (Baao Poblacion and Iriga City Proper), K0473+000, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

--Maharlika Highway (Nabua Poblacion), K0473+000, Camarines Sur, due to flooding

Soccsksargen

--SNA-Lebak-Kalamansig Rd (S00739MN), K1873+0700 to K1873+0720Mating, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, due to landslide and mudflow

Meanwhile, the DPWH said the following roads have limited access:

--NRJ Villa Sur - San Pedro - Cabua-an - Ysmael - Disimungal Road K0367+040 - K0367+100, Quirino, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Calamba-Sta. Cruz-Famy Jct. Road, K0103+240 to K0103+400, Laguna, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Naga City Bdry-Calabanga- Balongay Road, K0444+650-K0444+850, Brgy Sta. Lucia, Magarao and K0445+850-K0444+950, Brgy. San Roque, Bombon, Camarines Sur, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Naga City-Carolina-Panicauson Road, K0441+900-K0442+150, Brgy. Pacol, Naga City, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Catanduanes Circumferential Road, intermittent sections in Catanduanes, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Maharlika Highway, Bridge in Brgy. Mahayahay, Maac Bridge I in Brgy. Maac, Sogod, and Nahulid Bridge in Brgy. Nahulid, Libagon, Southern Leyte, passable to light vehicles only due to scouring on bridge

--Pob. Trujillo Road, Brgy. Manuel P. Quezon, Bobon, Northern Samar, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

--Bugko-Nenita-Mirador- Cagpanit-an-De-Maria-San Jose Road, Sitio Canawa, Brgy. Mirador, Mondragon Northern Samar, passable to light vehicles only due to a fallen utility post. (PNA)