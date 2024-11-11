312 cops killed in line of duty under Duterte’s drug war

OVER 300 police officers were killed during the implementation of the drug war under the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil spoke about the challenges faced by police officers involved in Duterte’s drug war, underscoring the need for stronger support and protection for law enforcement personnel in the field.

He said from July 2016 to June 2022, a total of 312 police personnel were killed while 974 were injured.

He also noted that 214 officers faced 352 criminal cases during the said period.

The top cop said that 191 officers were dismissed over a six-year period, and a total of 221 are facing dismissal for various reasons, with over 20 individuals currently in detention.

He acknowledged that these officers carried out their responsibilities with dedication and often faced considerable risks to ensure public safety.

"The numbers remind us that the impact of the anti-drug campaign was deeply felt by our police force as well," Marbil said.

“The data show that while civilians were affected, many officers also paid the price in various ways," he added.

Marbil said that while Duterte had publicly committed to supporting those enforcing the campaign, particularly police personnel, there is no official record that these commitments were fully realized.

Looking ahead, the PNP Chief emphasized the importance of reform.

“Our mission is to secure a safer Philippines through effective crime-fighting that respects human rights and dignity. Learning from these experiences, we aim to build a more balanced and humane approach to law enforcement,” he said.

The PNP is in hot water, especially during Duterte’s drug war, due to the thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives opened their respective inquiries on the alleged violations during the crackdown on illegal drugs of the former administration.

Recently, several names of police officers were floated and implicated in killings conducted during Duterte’s term.

Retired police colonel Royina Garma also bared the alleged system, which offers monetary rewards to police personnel in exchange for the killing of drug suspects.

She said the incentive ranges from P20,000 to P1 million depending on the level of threat of the neutralized drug personality.

Duterte, during a Senate inquiry, maintained that the killings under his watch are not state-sponsored. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)