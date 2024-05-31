32 more OFWs return home from Israel

AS WAR rages between Israel and the militant Hamas group, 32 more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a social media post, the DMW reported that another batch of 32 OFWs arrived on late Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

"Another 32 OFWs from Israel, who availed of the government's voluntary repatriation program, arrived safely," said the DMW.

It said the latest batch of OFWs consist of 26 caregivers and six hotel workers.

The latest batch of repatriates bring the total returning OFWs to 927, said the DMW.

Of the total number, 699 came from Israel, 220 from Lebanon, six from the West Bank, and two from Gaza.

It was back in October 2023 when the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)