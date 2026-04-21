326 cops dismissed from service since August 2025

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has dismissed 326 personnel from service between August 2025 and April 11, 2026, as part of its intensified campaign to enforce discipline and accountability within its ranks.

In a statement, the PNP said records show that from August 26, 2025 to April 15, 2026, a total of 908 personnel were meted penalties in resolved administrative cases.

Of these, 326 were dismissed from service, including 32 commissioned officers, 289 non-commissioned officers, and five non-uniformed personnel.

The 326 dismissal cases -- acted upon and approved by PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. at the national level -- were attributed to a range of violations.

The most common offense was absence without official leave (Awol), accounting for 118 cases, followed by other grave offenses (44 cases) and robbery or extortion (33 cases).

Other violations included arbitrary detention, unlawful arrest, and maltreatment of prisoners (24 cases), as well as breaches of Republic Act 9262 with 23 cases.

Drug-related offenses totaled 24 cases, including personnel who tested positive for illegal drugs or were involved in drug activities.

Additional violations covered hazing under Republic Act 11053, planting of evidence under Republic Act 10591, and torture under Republic Act 9745.

Aside from dismissals, 53 personnel were demoted, 199 were suspended, and 26 were reprimanded. Another 304 cases resulted in either dismissal of complaints or exoneration after due process, the PNP said.

The PNP also recorded cases involving serious crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping, carnapping, estafa, and graft-related offenses. All cases, the police said, underwent due administrative and legal processes before penalties were imposed.

Nartatez said the dismissals reflect the organization’s “zero tolerance” policy against misconduct, following public concern over complaints involving police personnel, including allegations of sexual harassment and other offenses.

“Sa PNP, malinaw ang direksyon natin -- lahat ay pananagutin sa kanilang mga paglabag sa tamang proseso (In the PNP, our direction is clear — everyone will be held accountable for their violations of proper procedures). We enforce discipline firmly, fairly, and consistently across all ranks,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez stressed that the number of erring personnel represents only a small fraction of the entire police force, most of whom continue to serve with professionalism.

“Ang mga kasong ito ay kumakatawan lamang sa napakaliit na bahagi ng ating hanay. Ang nakararami sa ating mga pulis ay patuloy na naglilingkod nang may propesyonalismo, katapatan, at dedikasyon sa tungkulin,” he said.

(These cases represent only a very small portion of our ranks. The majority of our police officers continue to serve with professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duty.)

Across all levels of command, including decisions made by regional directors, PNP data showed that a total of 1,010 personnel were dismissed during the same period.

The police chief said the figures highlight the PNP’s sustained internal cleansing efforts under its reform agenda, which aims to ensure swift, fair, and rules-based resolution of cases.

“Patuloy ang ating pagsusumikap na palakasin ang ating hanay. Ang layunin natin ay isang PNP na disiplinado, may integridad, at tunay na maaasahan ng mamamayan,” Nartatez said.

(We will continue our efforts to strengthen our ranks. Our goal is a PNP that is disciplined, has integrity, and is truly reliable in the eyes of the public.)

The PNP reiterated its commitment to strengthening internal disciplinary mechanisms and restoring public trust through ongoing reforms anchored on accountability and integrity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)