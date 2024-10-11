33 Pogo workers find new jobs at DOLE job fair

THIRTY-THREE workers affected by the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) found employment during the one-day special job fair conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in Parañaque City and Makati City.

Based on the preliminary data provided by DOLE, there were a total of 340 Pogo workers who registered to participate in the special job fairs with 33 being hired on the spot (Hots) by participating employers.

This means that the hiring rate for Pogo workers stood at 9.7 percent.

Including other jobseekers during the simultaneous job fairs, DOLE data shows that there were 186 Hots.

In the two job fair sites, there were a total of 1,062 registered jobseekers as the event was opened to other jobseekers.

This places the overall Hots rate during the event at 17.5 percent.

Those Hots were jobs as barista, sales consultant, cashier, data encoder, sales associate, housekeeping, service crew, kitchen staff, and driver.

The department added there were also 145 near hires, or jobseekers, who are considered hired but may need to submit additional requirements, documents, or must undergo further tests or interviews.

The DOLE organized a simultaneous job fair for would-be displaced Pogo workers after President Marcos announced the industry's banning.

This resulted in 108 participating employers offering 13,744 employment opportunities during the job fairs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)