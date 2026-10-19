34 OFWs repatriated from Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions

THIRTY-FOUR overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia arrived in the Philippines on Monday, October 19, 2026, marking the first batch of Filipinos repatriated amid escalating tensions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In a statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said the OFWs arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR934 from Doha, Qatar, after traveling from Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, the Owwa Repatriation and Assistance Division provided airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation and domestic flight assistance for those returning to their respective provinces, depending on their needs.

Another batch of 65 OFWs is expected to arrive by October 20, based on the agency’s current schedule.

“In times of need, it is important that we act quickly and carefully, as we understand the concerns of our OFWs and the families waiting for their return,” Owwa said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said nearly 400 OFWs have sought repatriation as more Filipinos seek to return home amid the tensions.

The department said confirmed flight bookings are in place for 299 OFWs from Saudi Arabia, who are scheduled to return to the Philippines between October 19 and 25.

“Additionally, travel arrangements are already being finalized for over 100 OFWs,” the DMW added.

While awaiting their flights, the OFWs have been provided with food, temporary accommodation, transportation, financial assistance, and medical and psychological services, the department said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)