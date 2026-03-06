34 stranded OFWs back home

THIRTY-FOUR overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) safely returned home from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) early Friday, March 6, 2026, amid the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 34 stranded OFWs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on board Emirates Flight EK 336.

"Thirty-four overseas Filipino workers, who were stranded in Dubai due to the unrest in the Middle East, have safely returned to the country," the DMW said.

The DMW said the 34 were not among the OFWs who sought repatriation in the Middle East due to the hostilities.

"These OFWs already have airline tickets because they are going home for their vacation while the others are from other Gulf countries and their connecting flight is in Dubai," the DMW said.

The OFWs received immediate assistance and support from government agencies, the DMW said.

Data from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration showed 236 OFWs remained stranded in international transit hubs due to the Middle East crisis. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)